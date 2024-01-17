Pakistan condemns Iran after attack near border

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Pakistan has condemned an apparent attack by Iran that killed two children near their border on Tuesday, a day after Tehran launched attacks in Iraq and Syria.

“This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” the Foreign Ministry said.

It said the strike “resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls”.

There was no immediate official comment from Iran but its state-run Nour News agency said the attack destroyed the Pakistan headquarters of Jaish Al Adl, a separatist militant group that has claimed attacks on Iranian security forces.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said two of the group's bases in Pakistan's Balochistan province were “specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks” late on Tuesday, without saying who was behind the attack.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry did not say where the attack took place but the media reported it took place near Panjgur in south-west Balochistan, which shares a 750km border with Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Hours before the strike, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Baghdad recalled its ambassador from Tehran on Tuesday over the missile strikes on the Iraqi Kurdish region on Monday, which Baghdad condemned as a “clear act of aggression”.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the attack, said the Iraqi Kurdish region's security council.

Baghdad challenged Tehran's claim that the missiles were aimed at Israel's intelligence services in response to recent Israeli assassinations of Iranian and pro-Iranian commanders.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani discussed the attack with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Davos on Tuesday, according to the White House.

“Mr Sullivan and Mr Al Sudani discussed the importance of stopping attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria, and committed to enhancing security co-operation as part of a long-term, sustainable defence partnership,” its said.

Iraq filed a complaint against Iran at the UN Security Council, its Foreign Ministry said.

In two separate letters to the UN Secretary General and UN Security Council, the Ministry “stressed that this aggression is a flagrant violation to the sovereignty of Iraq, its security and the security of the people of Iraq”.

Mr Al Sudani's National Security Adviser Qassim Al Araji, who is heading an investigation into the attack in Erbil, said Iran's “claims of targeting a Mossad headquarters are baseless”.

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdish region, said in Davos that there was “no reason for these attacks and there is no excuse”.

“These attacks should not remain without a response,” he said.

The strikes come amid heightened tension in the region and fears of a spillover of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.