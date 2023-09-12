Mahsa Amini's father called for questioning days before her anniversary

The father of Mahsa Amini, the young woman whose death sparked Iran's nationwide protests last year, has been summoned for questioning days before the first anniversary of her death in morality police custody.

Amjad Amini was called in for questioning by intelligence officers in Saqqez, western Iran, Farsi-language outlets reported on Tuesday.

Mr Amini was told his son would be arrested if the family speak to the media or go ahead with a ceremony on the anniversary of his daughter's death, Radio Farda reported.

About 500 people were killed in the crackdown on protesters after the Kurdish woman's death for wearing her hijab "improperly".

Tehran has increased its surveillance and intimidation of bereaved relatives and dissidents since.

Ms Amini's uncle was arrested last week and taken to an unknown location.

Her family have frequently spoken out against Tehran since her death and slammed official accounts that she had a heart attack, instead saying she was beaten to death by morality police officers.

Security agents have also desecrated and tried to move her grave.

Several relatives of killed and executed protesters have been detained as the first anniversary of the demonstrations approaches.

Protesters have vowed to return to the streets this weekend despite a certain heavy security presence.

Hundreds of people were also blinded during the protests, shot at by security forces across the country.

Many were unable to seek medical treatment and had to flee the country after threats from Tehran, survivors told The National.