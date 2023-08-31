Israel will face retaliation for air strikes on Syria, Iran says

Israel will face retaliation for attacks on Syria, Iran's Foreign Minister said on Wednesday during a visit to the Syrian capital.

Hossein Amirabdollahian's warning came two days after air strikes blamed on Israel hit the international airport in Aleppo.

Mr Amirabdollahian, who held meetings with Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, described Syria as “an ally of Iran” and Iran as “a friend of Syria during the Arab country’s difficult times”.

The air strikes damaged the runway at Aleppo's airport, putting it out of service. The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that put it out of service.

“The criminal practices by the Zionist entity in the region will not remain without retaliation,” Mr Amirabdollahian said during a press conference with Mr Mekdad in Damascus.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

Often, the strikes aim at Syrian military forces or Iranian-backed groups.

Tehran has been a main backer of the Syrian government since a 2011 uprising turned into a civil war.

It has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to Syria, helping to tip the balance of power in the favour of President Bashar Al Assad.

Israel has damaged air and seaports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Mr Amirabdollahian also called for the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, describing their presence in the country as “illegal”. Hundreds of American troops are posted in north-east Syria to support anti-ISIS operations by allied Syrian forces.

“We advise US forces to return home, and we also advise American authorities to leave the region to the people of the region,” the Iranian minister said.

Mr Amirabdollahian also spoke about the recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Denmark.

He said Denmark's Foreign Minister told him that the government planned to make it illegal to desecrate any holy book.

“We welcome this move and we advise Sweden and other European countries to respect religions and holy books,” Mr Amirabdollahian said.

The desecrations of Islam's holy text have sparked protests across the Muslim world, some of them violent.