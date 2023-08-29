Iran's President Raisi says nuclear talks could lead to removal of 'oppressive sanctions'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the West has failed to isolate his country and that Iran is actively working to remove “oppressive sanctions” through nuclear talks.

The president was referring to US sanctions that took effect after Washington pulled out of a nuclear deal in 2018 and after nationwide protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

“We will not leave the negotiation table to give the enemy an excuse,” Mr Raisi said on Tuesday.

“The government has not failed in the negotiations and plans for the nation to realise its rights and remove oppressive sanctions. We are also active on other fronts to neutralise sanctions,” he told a news conference in Tehran.

“The enemy tried to follow two strategies: one was to isolate Iran from the world and the other was to discourage the Iranian nation.

“It failed with both strategies. It didn't succeed in isolating Iran.”

Mr Raisi said trade with neighbouring countries had increased by 14 per cent since his government took office in August 2021.

He said joining the Brics – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – bloc of nations would be “a good opportunity for economic prosperity and confronting the unilateralism of the West”.

Mr Raisi touted the recent release of four Americans from Iranian custody into house arrest which would result in the unfreezing of $6 million in its funds from South Korea. The exchange of money for the detainees is expected to take place once the money reaches accounts in Qatar.