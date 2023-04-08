Iran installing cameras to monitor violations of hijab rule

Authorities in Iran are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalise unveiled women, the police announced on Saturday.

After they have been identified, violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences”, police said.

The move is aimed at “preventing resistance against the hijab law” according to a police statement reported by the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other state media. It said such resistance tarnishes the country’s spiritual image and spreads insecurity.

READ MORE Iran universities to withhold services from women who refuse to wear hijab

A growing number of Iranian women have been appearing in public without the mandatory head covering since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police in September. Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule. Security forces violently put down the revolt.

The head of Iran's judiciary, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, warned last week that Iranian women who fail to wear the hijab would be "prosecuted without mercy".

Still, risking arrest for defying the obligatory dress code, women are still widely seen unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops and streets around the country. Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

Saturday's statement called on owners of businesses to “seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections”.

Under Iran's interpretation of Sharia, imposed after the 1979 Islamic revolution that put Shiite clerics in power, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators have faced public rebuke, fines or arrest.

Describing the veil as "one of the civilisational foundations of the Iranian nation" and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic,” an Interior Ministry statement said on March 30 that there would be no retreat on the issue.

It urged citizens to confront unveiled women. Such directives previously have emboldened hardliners to attack women. Last week a viral video showed a man throwing yoghurt at two unveiled women in a shop.

With reporting from Reuters