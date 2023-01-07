Iran executes two more people over protests

Iran on Saturday executed two men found guilty of killing a paramilitary police officer during anti-government protests, official media have reported.

"Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning," the judicial news agency Mizan Online said.

They are the third and fourth Iranians known to be executed on charges related to the months-long protests against Iran's clerical regime that were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.

Mizan said the slain officer was a member of the Basij paramilitary who was killed in the city of Karaj outside of Tehran on November 3. The Basij, a volunteer force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have been deployed against the protesters in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters.

Activists say at least 16 people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings over charges linked to the protests. Death sentences in Iran are typically carried out by hanging.

At least 517 protesters have been killed and more than 19,200 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have provided varying death tolls that include protesters as well as security forces. They have not released figures on the number of people arrested.

The protests began in mid-September after Ms Amini, 22, died days after being arrested in Tehran by Iran’s morality police. Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly stripping off the compulsory headscarf in a show of defiance to the authorities.

The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have used live ammunition, bird shot, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups.

With reporting from agencies