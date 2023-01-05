Iran drone shot down in Ukraine contained parts from 13 US companies, report says

An Iranian drone shot down in Ukraine last year was found to contain parts made by 13 US companies, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report obtained by CNN.

Of the 52 components of the Iranian-made Shahed 136 "suicide drone", the report found 40 had been manufactured by US businesses.

The assessment claims the remaining 12 were built by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

Russia is believed to have exhausted its Shahed 136 stockpile in November after sending an estimated 400 into Ukraine.

The long-range unmanned aerial vehicle can strike targets more than 2,000km away. It is propeller driven — giving it a speed of about 185kph — and is guided by GPS for accuracy.

The US is looking at ways to curb Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, and is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

The US had previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Moscow plans to step up the use of Iranian-made exploding drones.

“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds,” he said on Monday.

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia's goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, air defence, our energy”.

Agencies contributed to this report