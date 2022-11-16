Iran frees two Greek oil tankers seized in May

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the ships Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior back in May

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Prudent Warrior, background, is seen as it sails past Istanbul, Turkey, April 19, 2019. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers on Friday, May 27, 2022, in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, according to officials. The actions were an apparent retaliation for Athens assisting the U. S. in seizing Iranian crude oil in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington's crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic. (Dursun Çam via AP)
The National
Nov 16, 2022
Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed.

The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran.

Greece at the time said one of the tankers was in international waters, while the second was close to the Iranian coast when it was boarded.

Iranian navy helicopters dropped armed men on to the tankers, Greek officials said.

Updated: November 16, 2022, 2:52 PM
