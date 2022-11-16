Iran frees two Greek oil tankers seized in May

Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed.

The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the ships Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior back in May.

Greece at the time said one of the tankers was in international waters, while the second was close to the Iranian coast when it was boarded.

Iranian navy helicopters dropped armed men on to the tankers, Greek officials said.