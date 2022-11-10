Iran says it has built a hypersonic ballistic missile

Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defence systems, the commander of its Revolutionary Guard's aerospace unit said on Thursday.

"This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defence shields," Gen Amirali Hajizadeh told Iran's Fars news agency.

"It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defence."

The move is likely to increase concerns about Iran's missile capabilities.

Read more Russia gives British missile to Iran in exchange for drones

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

There have been no reports of such a missile being tested by Iran. While the country has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes, western military analysts say Tehran sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities.

Concerns about Iran's ballistic missiles did, however, contribute to a US decision in 2018 under president Donald Trump to pull out of the nuclear agreement that Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.

Last week, Iran said it tested the Ghaem 100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which would be able to place satellites weighing 80 kilograms in an orbit 500 kilometres above the Earth's surface, according to state media.

The US has called such actions destabilising because it believes space launch vehicles could be used to transport a nuclear warhead.

Iran denies wanting to develop a nuclear weapon.

Earlier, Sky News reported that Russia handed a British anti-tank missile it had captured in Ukraine to Iran as part of an exchange deal for drones.

The next-generation light anti-tank weapon is said to have been flown to Tehran on a Russian military cargo plane with £120 million ($139m) in cash. The shipment included a Javelin anti-tank missile and a Stinger anti-aircraft defence system the US had donated to Kyiv.

In return, Russia received dozens of drones that it uses to target energy infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine.

The flight landed at an airport in the Iranian capital in the early hours of August 20, according to a security source who spoke to Sky News. The insider said the weapons had been destined for Ukrainian troops but “fell into Russian hands”.

AFP contributed to this report