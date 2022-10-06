Iran broadcasts 'confessions' from two detained French citizens

Iranian state television broadcast what it claims are confessions by two French citizens — five months after they were arrested in Iran.

The video released on Thursday by the state-run Irna news agency showed the two, Cecile Kohler and Jacque Paris, who are union members associated with France’s National Federation of Education, Culture and Vocational Training.

In the video, Ms Kohler said she was an "agent of the DGSE", the French intelligence service.

She said she and Mr Paris were in Iran "to prepare the conditions for the revolution and the overthrow of the Iranian Islamist regime" and planned to finance strikes and demonstrations and even use weapons "to fight against the police".

🎥 اعترافات دو جاسوس دستگیر شده فرانسوی به زمینه سازی آشوب در ایران



دو جاسوس فرانسوی که چندی پیش توسط سربازان گمنام امام زمان دستگیر شدند، به افشای پشت پرده زمینه سازی برای آشوب در کشور می پردازند.



نسخه کامل این مستند به زودی پخش خواهد شد. pic.twitter.com/MBSZLcQNnC — خبرگزاری ایرنا (@IRNA_1313) October 6, 2022

The clip resembled other videos Iran has forced prisoners to make in the past. In 2020, one report suggested that over the past decade, authorities had broadcast at least 355 coerced confessions.

France did not immediately respond to the release of the video clips. However in May, the French government demanded their release and condemned “these baseless arrests”.

Ms Kohler and her partner have been detained in Iran since May 7 and are accused by authorities of seeking to stir labour unrest in the country.

Iran said later that month that it had arrested two French citizens who had entered the country on tourist visas.