Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to meet China's Xi Jinping at regional summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Friday for their first face-to-face discussion.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in former Soviet state Uzbekistan.

Mr Xi will meet Mr Raisi in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Chinese broadcaster CCTV said. The Chinese leader will also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the meeting, it added.

China is one of the key members of the multilateral dialogue — alongside France, Germany, Britain, Russia and the US — that is trying to revive Iran's troubled 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, one of the SCO's four observer states, applied for full membership in 2008 but its bid was affected by UN and US sanctions imposed over its nuclear programme.

Mr Raisi said on Wednesday that Iran still intends to pursue membership of the SCO. However, several members do not want a country under international sanctions in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Mr Xi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday the two countries could “inject stability” into the world as the pair held their first face-to-face talks since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh at the SCO. Kremlin/AP

The meeting with Mr Putin was part of Mr Xi's first trip abroad since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil,” Mr Xi told Mr Putin.

He said China was willing to work with Russia to support “each other's core interests”, CCTV reported.

In a clear swipe at the US, Mr Putin said “attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable”.

“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” he told Mr Xi, while repeating Moscow's backing for China on Taiwan.

“We adhere to the principle of one China. We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Mr Putin said, after a US Senate committee on Wednesday took the first step aimed at directly providing billions of dollars in American military aid to Taiwan.

It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since they met in early February at the Winter Olympic Games, days before the Russian leader launched the military offensive in Ukraine.