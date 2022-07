An earthquake provisionally measuring a magnitude 6 has hit southern Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported early on Saturday.

The quake hit 103 kilometres south-west of Bandar Abbas at a depth of 10km, the centre said.

UAE residents felt the quake that jolted Iran at 1:32 am, the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Tremors from the quake did not have any impact on the UAE, NCM added.