Iran arrests person linked to two French citizens on suspicion of inciting sedition

The man is also accused of espionage

Police stand guard outside the French embassy during a protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France and French President Emmanuel Macron's comments, in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Ismaeel Naar
Jun 16, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A person who tried to leave Iran has been arrested on charges of espionage, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Authorities also accused the person of “inciting sedition” among the working class, the agency reported, in a case connected with two French citizens who were arrested last month.

Read more
Iran state TV identifies French couple accused of spying

Before the country's Labour Day, "he met two arrested French spies and planned to organise workers' protests and purposefully integrate the rallies with teachers' protests to turn them into chaos and riots”, Tasnim said in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier in May, Iran arrested two other French individuals accused of being spies. The US State Department called on Iran to release the two French citizens.

France condemned their detention as baseless and demanded their immediate release.

Iranian state television named the two as Cecile Kohler, 37, and her partner Jacques Paris, 69.

In recent months, Iranian teachers across the country have staged protests demanding better wages and working conditions. Dozens of them have been arrested.

Updated: June 16, 2022, 9:38 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL