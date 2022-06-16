Iran arrests person linked to two French citizens on suspicion of inciting sedition

A person who tried to leave Iran has been arrested on charges of espionage, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Authorities also accused the person of “inciting sedition” among the working class, the agency reported, in a case connected with two French citizens who were arrested last month.

Before the country's Labour Day, "he met two arrested French spies and planned to organise workers' protests and purposefully integrate the rallies with teachers' protests to turn them into chaos and riots”, Tasnim said in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier in May, Iran arrested two other French individuals accused of being spies. The US State Department called on Iran to release the two French citizens.

France condemned their detention as baseless and demanded their immediate release.

Iranian state television named the two as Cecile Kohler, 37, and her partner Jacques Paris, 69.

In recent months, Iranian teachers across the country have staged protests demanding better wages and working conditions. Dozens of them have been arrested.