Iran court opens trial into downing of Ukrainian jetliner

An Iranian military court has opened a trial into the military’s shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed 176 people.

The Islamic republic's official Irna news agency said 10 military personnel – suspects from “various ranks” – were present at Sunday's hearing.

Families of victims and their lawyers also attended the session, representing 103 legal complaints over the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

The report quoted the unidentified judge as saying he hopes the court would issue a “precise, quick and serious” verdict, based on a “reasonable, fair, transparent, clear-cut and strong” procedure.

The court heard statements by lawyers of victims’ families and the report said the next session would be announced following further investigations by the prosecutor.

The report did not identify the suspects. Sunday’s session was the first hearing since the incident, nearly 22 months ago.

In April, a prosecutor said 10 officials have been indicted over the case. That came a month after Iran faced international criticism for releasing a final report that blamed human error without identifying the persons responsible.

Read more Trudeau declares national day of remembrance a year after Iran shot down flight PS752

In January 2020, following three days of denial in the face of mounting evidence, Iran finally acknowledged that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps mistakenly downed the Ukrainian plane with two surface-to-air missiles.

In preliminary reports on the disaster in 2020, Iranian authorities blamed an air defence operator who they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.

It happened on the same day Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Later, Revolutionary Guard officials publicly apologised for the incident. But the hesitancy of Iran to elaborate on what happened shows the power the force wields.