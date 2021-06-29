Suez Canal Authority says crew member died in 'Ever Given' rescue

File photo: The MV Ever Given after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP

The Suez Canal Authority has revealed that a crew member died during the six-day block caused by the large container ship Ever Given running aground.

The authority is holding the ship until a $550 million claim against the Japanese owner, ship-leasing company Shoei Kisen Kashai, is settled.

On Tuesday, the authority released details in a statement of damages on its official Facebook page of damages sustained because of the incident.

“One death, the sinking of one of our rescue boats and 48 ships having to find alternative routes are among the authority’s most prominent losses,” it said.

Shoei Kisen Kashai’s legal team maintains that the accident was the authority’s fault.

They say that because the authority's workers approved the ship’s entry to the canal during bad weather, the losses are the authority’s responsibility.

An economics court in the Egyptian governorate of Ismailia held hearings on Saturday over the ship’s detention.

On Sunday, the detention order was sustained until the dispute is settled. The case has been moved to a lower court as proceedings continue.

The authority initially requested $916m in compensation to cover the loss of transit fees, damage to the waterway during the dredging and salvaging, and the cost of equipment and labour.

Its financial claim was later reduced to $550m, with $200 million in cash and the rest to be paid separately.

The reduced offer was rejected by the ship’s owner, whose legal team continued to appeal against the detention order.

The authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, told an Egyptian TV talk show that it was stil open to negotiations with the Japanese company’s legal team to settle the dispute.

He said Shoei Kisen Kashai made a counter offer of $150m in compensation, which he claimed was unacceptable given the authority’s significant losses.

On Tuesday, in a meeting with a Panamanian delegation led by Alejandro Gentes, Panama’s ambassador to Egypt, Admiral Rabie expressed disdain over the ship owner’s lack of appreciation for the Egyptian rescue.

Rescuers were able to float the container in six days, which he considers to be an admirable feat.

Ahmed Abu Ali, a member of the company's legal team, said the authority failed to prove any fault with the ship, thereby implying that rescue efforts were the least the it could do after its actions resulted in the ship blocking the canal.

Mr Abu Ali said that because the rescue work was not a “salvage operation” in the strictest legal sense, the authority’s claims were unfounded.

He said articles in Shoei Kisen Kashai’s contract with the authority said is was the agency’s responsibility to rescue the ship in the event of any incidents.

The authority is referring to articles in an Egyptian maritime law from 1990 that state the ship is under the captain’s leadership during its canal transit and is solely responsible for any damage.

The authority's statement claimed that the ship owner did not report that it was carrying flammable cargo when it entered the Suez Canal, in clear breach of canal rules.

And it asserts that investigations proved conclusively that it was the ship’s captain who was “wholly at fault” and not his pilot, who is typically an authority employee charged with getting the ship through the canal.

“We trust in the Egyptian judiciary and we are implementing the utmost flexibility in dealing with the company’s demands,” the authority said.

"Bad weather was not the reason for the ship's grounding as 12 other ships went through the canal successfully before the Ever Given."

Isle of Dogs Director: Wes Anderson Starring: Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Ed Norton, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson Three stars

THE TWIN BIO Their favourite city: Dubai Their favourite food: Khaleeji Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Elina Svitolina (UKR) [3] v Jennifer Brady (USA) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Belinda Bencic (SUI [4] Not before 7pm: Sofia Kenin (USA) [5] v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] Court One Starting at midday: Karolina Muchova (CZE) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE) Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) v Dayana Yastermska (UKR) Petra Martic (CRO) [8] v Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

