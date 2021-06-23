Egypt's transport minister warns railway employees over negligence

Shrug off negligence and lethargy or I will hire foreign operators to run the trains, Egypt's transport minister tells railway workers

Egypt’s transport minister threatened to hire foreign operators to run the country’s troubled railway service on Wednesday if negligence by employees of the state-owned rail authority persists.

Kamel El Wazir's warning came after two train accidents on consecutive days this week that left two people dead and more than 40 injured. The accidents, in Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, followed a series of deadly train disasters in March and April that killed at least 43 and injured hundreds.

Mr El Wazir, a retired army general, complained that he has not received “sufficient co-operation” from the senior managers and employees of the Railway Authority since he took the job in 2019, despite what he said were generous state funds spent on upgrading and modernizing the rail service.

If the "laziness and lethargy" continue, he warned, he would contract foreign companies already doing business with the Transport Ministry to run the rail service.

“There is no place for those who are corrupt, negligent or lethargic when it comes to the rights of the Egyptian people,” he said. Any employee found to have made a mistake that caused loss of life or material damage will be fired, he added.

“The leaders and workers of the Railway Authority must work day and night and carry out their tasks exactly as per their job description,” Mr El Wazir told reporters at a signing of a $110-million contract with a South Korean consortium to upgrade the signals system on a 118-kilometre rail link between the southern cities of Luxor and Nagaa Hamady.

The series of recent train accidents have spotlighted Egypt’s struggling railway sector, making it the centre of a national conversation.

Read More

Public-sector employees will now be subjected to random drug tests. ReutersEgypt's El Sisi ratifies new anti-drug law for public sector employees

Preliminary settlement reached in Suez Canal dispute, ‘Ever Given’ insurer says

Reeling it in: Egypt's fishermen exchange the Nile's plastic waste for cash

Initial findings by prosecutors into the causes of the March-April accidents have revealed a litany of criminal negligence, corruption and even the use of drugs by rail workers while on duty.

Arrests have been made, with some railway officials now facing charges of manslaughter.

On Sunday, Egypt's President Abdel Fatah El Sisi said government workers would now be subject to random drug tests, and anyone found with illegal substances in their system would be sacked.

Besides hundreds of accidents a year - many of them too minor to be reported by the local media – the debt-ridden service is plagued by delays, overcrowding and technical glitches.

Mr El Wazir has said there were plans to spend 225 billion pounds until 2024 on overhauling the country’s rail service.

Published: June 23, 2021 10:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils the logo for Expo 2020 Dubai, based on a 4,000-year-old gold ring, in 2016. Courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid marks 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Government
Egyptian architect Salah El Din Hareedy, along with a team of seven architects, won the design for the reconstruction of the Al Nouri mosque and Al Manara Al Hadba in Mosul, Iraq. Courtesy Hassan Nadhem

Mosul restoration shows the UAE is standing by Maslawis

Iraq
London mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to lead a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Getty Images 

London mayor pleads for return of international visitors to 'green' city

Europe
Female students at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School under the patronage of the Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union. Wam

Sheikha Fatima launches Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence

UAE Government
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one