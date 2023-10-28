At least 32 killed in pile-up on Cairo-Alexandria motorway

At least 32 people died and dozens were injured on Saturday after a vehicle pile-up on the motorway linking Egypt's capital Cairo to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

The accident happened early on Saturday morning when an intercity bus travelling to Cairo collided with a car in heavy fog, authorities said.

Oil that leaked from a vehicle and poor visibility caused speeding cars to crash into one another.

The pile-up involved several vehicles, but the officials did not give a specific figure. Some of the vehicles caught fire, they said.

Local media reported the bus was on its way to Cairo when it hit the stationary vehicle. Other cars slammed into the bus with several catching fire.

The accident left at least 63 people injured, the Health Ministry said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Egypt has one of the world's highest numbers of annual road fatalities per capita. More than 7,000 died in road accidents in 2021.

The accidents are mostly blamed on speeding or not observing traffic regulations.

State-run daily Al Ahram reported that 29 vehicles were part of the crash, which took place at the town of Nubariya, about 160km north of Cairo.