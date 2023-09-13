Egypt's ban on niqab in schools met with scepticism

The implementation in Egypt’s schools of a ban on the niqab, a full face veil worn by more conservative Muslim women, has been met with scepticism and refusal by parents and teachers.

The ban was announced when Egypt’s Ministry of Education issued a decree on Monday outlining a unified school uniform policy which stipulated that all students must wear the same clothes while allowing each school district to choose the colours of their uniforms.

If a female student chooses to wear a veil, her face must be visible, the ministry said.

The decree also included a clause which stipulated that all veiled girls in any school would need to confirm that it was their choice to cover their heads and not someone else’s coercion.

The clause included a rather confusing caveat, namely that parents of veiled girls will be notified by the school of their daughter’s decision to wear the veil.

READ MORE Egypt backtracks on licensing private tutorial centres

Security inside schools was the main reason behind the ministry’s ban on niqabs, according to Maysa Abou Muslim, an education ministry official.

Outsiders can enter Egyptian schools disguised under the niqab and commit crimes or take examinations on the behalf of other students, Ms Abou Muslim explained.

However, the decree has been met with refusal from some parents who see the decision to wear the niqab as something that schools should not interfere with on account of its religious nature.

“My eldest wears the niqab and if they start enforcing this rule, I will pull her out of school. I don’t think pulling her out will affect her education much anyway, she is a secondary student anyway, most of whom only attend private tutoring and only go to the school premises to take their exams,” said Nermine Hassan, 52, a mother of five whose daughter is enrolled in an all-girls school in the Greater Cairo district of Giza.

Ms Hassan is referring to the fact that secondary students in Egypt mostly rely on private tutoring centres operated by the private sector to pass their national examinations, as state schools are underfunded and lacking in resources.

Egyptian students attend a Chinese language class at martyr Ahmed Mahmoud Mustafa school in Dokki district, Giza, Egypt. EPA

Furthermore, Nour Sallam, 47, whose eldest daughter is a student at Cairo University expressed serious doubts over the implementation of the rule, citing the fact that a dress code was announced last year at Egyptian universities, which, she says, was largely ignored by university workers.

“They announced a similar rule last year at universities. It ended up not being implemented at all. I don’t think that school administrations will be able to handle the pushback from parents on this matter. There are many families who would rather pull their daughters out of university than compromise her modesty,” Ms Sallam says.

The dress code implemented at universities was criticised for asking female students to cover up their bodies as it stipulated that short dresses and leggings were discouraged in a bid to “teach students better conduct”.

The dress code was announced after two university students were murdered at the hands of jilted lovers. Some feminist activists interpreted the new dress code as a form of blaming women for the violent acts of men, by asking them to change how they dress to protect themselves.

The move was criticised by president of the Egyptian Centre for Women's Rights, Nehad Aboul Komsan, who last year expressed concerns that the dress code was too targeted at covering women up.

A school principal at an all-girls school in Cairo told The National that he is anticipating a great deal of resistance from parents on this decree.

“The problem is that for girls, parents don’t really care about their education as much as boys. Especially when it comes to poor families, if there is any issue that could hurt the girl’s modesty or her family’s reputation, many parents would rather just keep her at home until she gets married,” the principal, who preferred to be unnamed, said.

Aside from the ban on niqab for girls, this week’s decree also prohibited the use by students of any books and educational materials not issued by the ministry, the use of smartphones, and smoking on school premises.

Additionally, the ministry has prohibited the use of school walls to display any artwork or text of a political, partisan or religious nature.

Homework for kindergarten students was also prohibited by the ministry.