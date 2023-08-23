Two tankers collide briefly in Egypt's Suez Canal

Two tankers, the Singapore-flagged BW Lesmes and Cayman Islands-flagged Burri, collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, ship tracking company MarineTraffic said early on Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses.

The shipping tracker showed the BW Lesmes, which carries LNG, stopped and pointing north, and the Burri, an oil products tanker, moored and pointing south about 19km from the southern end of the canal at 1.55am local time.

The BW Lesmes will be towed away to an anchorage area, shipping sources told Reuters.

A time lapse shared by MarineTraffic showed the Burri turning sideways and colliding with an already sideways BW Lesmes at 10.40pm before backing up and pointing straight.

The last port of call for both ships was Port Said to the north.

Watch the playback of the two vessels’ collision and the tug operations happening right now in the #SuezCanal #marinetraffic pic.twitter.com/ZamrIeaZfk — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) August 22, 2023

There was no immediate comment from the Suez Canal Authority.

Approximately 12 per cent of the world's trade moves through the canal. During strong winds in 2021, a huge container ship, the Ever Given, became jammed across the waterway, halting traffic in both directions for six days and disrupting global trade.

Since then, there have been minor issues caused by technical problems with individual ships.