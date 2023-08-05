Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker

A tugboat on Egypt’s Suez Canal sank on Saturday after a collision with a tanker, the waterway authority's chairman said.

The tugboat collided with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker, Chinagas Legend, which was coming from Singapore en route to the US, Suez Canal chairman Osama Rabie said in a statement.

The vessel sank after the collision, in the Ballah area, caused holes in its hull, he added. An operation was under way to rescue the tugboat's crew of seven people.

A crane was being used to lift the sinking tugboat from the waterway, he said, and a detailed report would be prepared into the cause of the collision.

The Suez Canal authority did not specify whether there were any disruptions to traffic in the waterway.

“The tanker is currently waiting in Port Said until the completion of the procedures related to the incident,” Mr Rabie said.

The tanker is 230 metres long and 36 metres wide and carries a cargo of 52,000 tons of LPG.