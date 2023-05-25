Grounded ship blocks vessels in Egypt's Suez Canal

A bulk carrier ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal on Thursday morning, blocking at least four vessels, Leth Shipping Agencies said.

"M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs," Leth Agencies said in a tweet, adding it was "leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs."

Tugboats are trying to refloat the vessel, the company said.

The Marine Traffic ship tracker and Refinitiv data showed the ship, which sails under the Hong Kong flag, as "not under command" near the southern end of the canal, positioned at an angle next to the canal's eastern side.

The tracker showed three Egyptian tugboats surrounding the vessel.

The location of the stricken vessel in the Suez Canal. Image courtesy MarineTraffic.com

The ship had originated from Duba port in Saudi Arabia. It is owned by Xiang B12 HK International Ship Lease and managed by Tosco Keymax International Ship Management.

The Suez Canal is an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt that links the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Isthmus of Suez.

It opened in 1869 and cuts the journey between Europe and Asia by about 8,900km, or 10 days of sailing.

The canal sees about 10 per cent of global trade.

Its revenue is one of the main sources of foreign currency for Egypt, along with tourism and remittances from Egyptian expatriates.

In 2021, the 400-meter Ever Given container ship ran aground in the canal, blocking global trade for six days due to “technical or human errors”.

Since then, canal authorities have sought to ensure that the canal is widened or deepened at key locations to prevent such incidents from happening again.

They have also bought newer, more powerful tug boats to help move ships that get stranded in the vital waterway, through which about 10 per cent of global trade passes.

In February, tug boats freed the LNG tanker Grace Emilia which was stuck in the waterway for more than three hours.

The incident came three weeks after the MV Glory, bound for China carrying 66,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine, had to be refloated after running aground.