US Army awards Boeing $426m contract to make 12 Chinook helicopters for Egypt

The US Army has awarded Boeing a contract worth $426 million to manufacture 12 CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force, the company announced.

“The F-model aircraft will enhance Egypt’s Chinook capabilities and help effectively accomplish its heavy-lift objectives,” said Ken Eland, Boeing’s vice president and H-47 programme manager.

Egypt is expected to replace its CH-47D with new CH-47F helicopters as part of the deal.

US President Joe Biden's administration approved last May a $2.6 billion arms sale to Egypt of helicopters and other equipment requested by Cairo. The total sale signed last year will include 23 CH-47F Chinook helicopters, 56 related engines, and other spare parts and equipment.

The US Department of Defence at the time said the deal comes to "strengthen the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-Nato ally".

It described Egypt as "an important strategic partner for Washington in the Middle East".

The deal announced late on Tuesday is the first as part of the contract signed last May. Egypt has the option to purchase 11 more, a Boeing representative told the Defense News outlet.

The CH-47F is an advanced multi-mission helicopter used by the US Army and other defence forces. It contains a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system and advanced cargo-handling capabilities complementing the aircraft's mission performance and handling characteristics.

Retired Maj Gen Nasr Salem, the former head of Egypt’s Military Intelligence and Reconnaissance unit at the Ministry of Defence, told Sky News Arabia that the Egyptian armed forces were aiming to continuously upgrade their weapons.

He said "the leadership provides them with all capabilities to maintain military balance, which is considered the basis for achieving Egyptian national security".