Gaza's health sector, already overwhelmed by Covid-19 before the conflict and a lack of funds, is collapsing as the Israeli military presses on with its offensive, the enclave's health ministry spokesperson told The National on Monday.

“During the past few days our medical staff have been able to manage the flow of injured but while the aggression continues all our resources will be drained,” Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Al Qudra said.

The latest outbreak of violence began in East Jerusalem last month, when Palestinians clashed with police in response to aggressive Israeli police crackdowns on gatherings of worshippers during Ramadan, around the Al Aqsa mosque. Tensions were further inflamed by the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Quote Gaza's only power plant could shut down completely within two to three days because of the lack of fuel

Hamas began firing rockets towards Jerusalem on Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza.

Within a week, 213 Palestinians have been killed in hundreds of air strikes on Gaza, including 58 children, with 1,442 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Eleven people in Israel were killed in some of the 3,100 rocket attacks launched from Gaza. They included a five-year-old boy and a soldier.

“The situation of the health sector in Gaza Strip is disastrous, if international organisations don't step in to provide us with the missing and vital equipment and medications … we will collapse”, said Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the general director of Gaza’s largest medical centre, Al Shifa Hospital.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Israel Palestinians A Palestinian man inspects the damage of a six-storey building destroyed by an early morning Israeli air strike in Gaza city. AP Photo (Associated Press)

The hospital has now reached 70 per cent of its capacity and had to increase the number of beds in the intensive care unit from nine to 32.

“We are working under enormous pressure and this took its toll on our medical staff who were already exhausted because of the coronavirus outbreak,” Dr Abu Salmiya said.

The Israeli siege of Gaza has tightened since last week's offensive began, and closure of all vital border crossings has only worsened the situation, according to the health ministry spokesperson. This is especially the case for patients who are critically ill or injured, who need to be transferred outside the Gaza strip to be treated.

Dozens of life saving operations have been performed during the past week, he added.

The siege has also affected the supply of fuel into the enclave and led to severe power shortages that could lead to a total power cut within the next few days.

"Gaza's only power plant could shut down completely within two to three days because of the lack of fuel," Mohammed Thabet, the spokesman of the power plant, told The National.

“We can’t provide fuel to the station because of the border closure by Israel,” he said.

As the military offensive started, Israel closed the borders of Gaza, including Karm Abu Salem crossing, the only commercial border crossing between Israel and Gaza, south of the Gaza Strip.

“If the power plant shuts down the situation will be catastrophic, especially for vital facilities which work on full capacity such as hospitals,” Mr Thabet warned.

“We enjoy three hours of electricity per day and the generators might soon stop working, because such a huge hospital on near full capacity depends on them for power for long hours,” Dr Abu Salmiya said.

The hospital is also suffering from severe shortages in medicine, such as antibiotics and anaesthetic drugs and surgical sutures, according to Dr Marwan Abu Saada, head of the surgery department in the hospital.

Hospital staff said 30 per cent of the injured, who suffer from fractured limbs, might face a delay in treatment that could leave them with physical disability.

“At the hospital we only have two machines to treat and fix fractured limbs, one of those machines is broken, so we are relying on one machine now. The delay in treating the patients can result in gangrene and amputation,” Dr Abu Saada said.

“Our medicine storage will last for only one week”, he added.

In the hospital’s bloodied and crowded rooms and corridors, relatives of the injured waited with anguish and hope.

“Our residential building was fully destroyed at dawn without initial warning,” Mona Abdallah Faraj said as she waited at her injured daughter’s bedside.

“Rescue teams saved us from under the rubble of our three story building,” Mrs Faraj said, herself bruised and injured after the bombing. Her child had to undergo three life-saving operations on her head and back, she added.

“The most terrifying moments were as we lay down unable to move under tonnes of rubble, waiting helplessly for someone to find us and thinking that we might die slowly, waiting,” she said with shock.

“In Gaza we either survive or die. There is no good life in between,” she said.

In the corridor, Raed Hasan Eishkuntana was waiting in shock as he visited his injured brother who lost his wife and four children aged two, three, four and seven respectively, when their four story building collapsed on them.

“These children did nothing wrong and even their small bodies were charred. But we consider them martyrs for Jerusalem,” Mr Eishkuntana said.

“Jerusalem deserves more than that,” he said.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Serie A Juventus v Fiorentina, Saturday, 8pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports