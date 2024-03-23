Gazans struggle to get water for washing and hygiene

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing significant challenges in obtaining water for their basic needs such as washing clothes, or maintaining their hygiene.

Power cuts and network pressure have resulted in continuing water cuts and severe shortages.

Kosai Hassouna, 24, stood in line until he could fill a barrel with 20 litres of water, which was supposed to last a day.

“Every day or two, a water truck comes to the area, and people gather to fill water from it,” Mr Hassouna told The National.

He said the lorry only stops for 30 minutes before moving. It is insufficient time for everyone in the west of Rafah city to obtain water.

Mr Hassouna, along with five relatives, are staying in a tent in the west of Rafah city south of the Gaza Strip.

“This small amount of water will not be enough to use the toilet, and we also need water for washing and cleaning,” Mr Hassouna said.

Kari Thabit, who rented a house in Rafah city after fleeing from Gaza city, says his family has ran out of water three days ago.

“Yesterday, my sons went to the mosque near us to fill a number of containers so we can use the water for the toilet and for washing. We use the water carefully because it is not available all the time at the mosque” Mr Thabit told The National.

Previously, water was automatically supplied, and barrels would get refill on their own. That, however, requires power to operate a small generator that assists in pumping the water. People are now using larger generators that rely on solar, which can be both expensive and unavailable.

“At times, we purchase water and fill the large barrels. Before the conflict, it cost me approximately 20 ILS ($5.50) for potable water, but now it costs 100 ILS ($27) for salty water.”

Odai Hassan, 35, living in Jabalia, relied on groundwater wells located in nearby farms, where he shares the cost of fuel with his neighbours to power a generator that pumps water. It is then stored in small barrels and transported to their homes.

“It is not an easy process, but we do what we can. We consider ourselves fortunate to have discovered a groundwater well nearby; otherwise, we would struggle to obtain water,” Mr Hassan told The National.

“At times, if we cannot find fuel for the generator, we contact the water company to purchase salty water,” he added.

A Palestinian carries bottles of water on her head in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 22, 2024, on the annual World Water Day designated by the United Nations, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Mohammed Al Najar, who works at a water desalination station in the north of Gaza, described the job as a major risk, starting from the early hours of the morning to ensure an adequate water supply for the people.

He said most water desalination stations have either been destroyed by Israeli bombings or are unable to operate because of a lack of diesel.

“In northern Gaza, only two or three stations are able to function under these challenging conditions.” Mr Al Najar said.

Water is pumped through a deep well using a submersible pump connected to the station. Mr Al Najar said that the quantity they extract is significantly lower due to costly diesel supply, which now amounts to around $20 a litre – tenfold the price before the war.

He said that a number of challenges persist, including shortages of diesel, Israeli attacks, and the inability to repair some breakdowns because of the absence of technicians.

“We try to handle repairs themselves, sometimes successfully and sometimes not,” he added

“Filling containers for people is carried out using mobile trucks, which are at risk of soon ceasing operation due to the shortage of diesel.”

He noted the high prices, with 20 litres being sold for 3 ILS ($0.83) threefold the previous rate.

Mr Al Najar said they often also have to extend their working hours to meet the increasing demand, especially in the north and Gaza city, because of the limited number of operational stations.