Saudi Arabia calls for protection of Palestinian women against Israel's 'war machine'

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip are facing the hardships of Israel's “war machine”, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed El Khereiji said in Riyadh on Friday.

The Saudi official called for the immediate protection of women and children in the Palestinian territory, where about 30,800 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since the war erupted on October 7, according to Gaza health authorities.

“International Women's Day arrives amid difficult circumstances faced by Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli violations of international law and the failure of the international community to stop the bloodshed,” Mr El Khereiji said at a gathering focused on celebrating the achievements of women from Gulf countries.

“We condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the violations and illegal practices that Palestinian women and the Palestinian people are subjected to at the hands of the Israeli war machine.

“We appreciate and praise the pivotal role of Palestinian women and their great sacrifices.”

The UN says that an estimated 9,000 women have been killed in Gaza.

“This figure is likely an underestimate, as many more women are reported to be dead under the rubble,” the UN said in a report released earlier this month.

“While this war spares no one, UN Women data shows that it kills and injures women in unprecedented ways.

“Roughly 37 mothers are killed every day, leaving their families devastated and their children with diminished protection.”

A displaced Palestinian woman carries a white flag after passing an Israeli tank position while fleeing an area near Khan Younis, Gaza. Bloomberg

About four out of five women in Gaza have reported that their families eat half or less of the food they used to before the war began, with women being responsible for sourcing food though usually eating last and the least, according to the UN.

The latest round of Gaza truce negotiations ended on Thursday without a breakthrough, with the remaining members of the Hamas delegation leaving Egypt for consultations with the group’s leadership in Qatar.

“We affirm our position on ending the war, an immediate ceasefire, and ensuring the protection of civilians, Palestinian women and Palestinian children,” said Mr El Khereiji.