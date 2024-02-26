Sudan's Gen Al Burhan visits Libya for talks with Tripoli-based government

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan arrived in Tripoli on Monday as the head of one of Libya's rival governments appeared to seek a role in mediating between the two generals fighting for control of its neighbouring country to the south-east.

Gen Al Burhan is visiting Libya for talks with National Unity Government Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Mr Dbeibah heads the administration based in Tripoli, which rules the western half of Libya, while a rival government rules the eastern half, following years of civil war after the fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Sudan has more recently been plunged into civil conflict after a power struggle between Gen Al Burhan and his one-time ally Gen Mohamed Dagalo, who controls the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, escalated into armed conflict.

Both generals have been visiting countries on the African continent in an attempt to shore up regional support.

On his first official visit to Libya, Gen Al Burhan discussed regional and international issues with Mr Dbeibah and chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al Menfi, a statement from Mr Dbeibah’s press office said.

The Sudanese general was accompanied by acting foreign minister, Ali Al Sadiq, and the chief of the Sudanese intelligence.

They briefed Mr Dbeibah on the most recent developments in Sudan in light of what he called “the grave violations committed by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support militia”, said a statement by Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, which Gen Al Burhan heads.

Mr Al Menfi expressed his country's support for Gen Al Burhan's efforts to bring peace and stability to the people of Sudan in a joint press conference.

Mr Al Menfi also rejected any foreign intervention in Sudan's internal affairs and vowed to treat “Sudanese refugees in the same way it does with Libyan citizens”.

Gen Al Burhan expressed his gratitude for Libya’s “honourable stances” regarding Sudan and his hopes for further economic, political and military co-operation between the two countries.

The talks come after a phone call between Mr Dbeibah and Gen Dagalo last Saturday, in which the former expressed Libya’s desire “to bring peace and a ceasefire in Sudan”, his press office said.

The disputed Libyan Prime Minister also extended an invitation to visit Tripoli to the RSF commander, who expressed his gratitude for Libya’s efforts at supporting security and stability in Sudan, "underscoring how such efforts contribute to the broader security and stability of the region," Gen Dagalo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Gen Dagalo is expected to visit Libya's capital this week.

I recently received a call from Libyan Prime Minister @Dabaibahamid, the head of the Government of National Unity. During our conversation, we discussed the current developments in Sudan and shared our vision for addressing the crisis from its historical roots and laying the… — Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (@GeneralDagllo) February 24, 2024

Gen Al Burhan rejected a ceasefire plan signed by Gen Dagalo last month in Addis Ababa and insisted he is the legitimate leader of Sudan.

Previous attempts at mediation attempts between the two parties, led by Riyadh and Washington, had limited effect as fighting continued between the army and the RSF.

The fighting in Sudan has killed more than 10,000 civilians and caused the displacement of millions to neighbouring countries, namely Egypt, South Sudan, Chad and the Central African Republic.