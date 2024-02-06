Antony Blinken arrives in Egypt seeking progress in talks to halt Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Tuesday, the second stop of his fifth Middle East tour since the start of the Gaza war, to push for a truce and “an enduring end” to the Gaza war.

Mr Blinken travelled straight from the airport to the nearby presidential palace of Al Ittihadya, where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, whose government has been working with the US and Qatar to mediate in the conflict.

The Secretary of State flew to Cairo from Riyadh, where he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Mr Blinken will travel later to Qatar and Israel.

His trip has taken on increased urgency as Israeli forces in Gaza push farther south, towards the city of Rafah on the Egyptian border. More than half of the enclave’s 2.3 million population are believed to have taken shelter in the area.

A full-fledged Israeli offensive there is of particular concern to Egypt, which has for months warned against forcing Palestinians to flee Gaza and take refuge across the border in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt believes forcing Gazans to flee across the border would “liquidate” the Palestinian cause, breach Egypt’s national security and create another hurdle in future negotiations to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.

The US and the EU have already said they are opposed to any action designed to force Gazans into Egypt.

Displaced Palestinians are living in makeshift tents metres away from the border fence. Volunteers on the Egyptian side have been providing Gazans with water from hoses and power from mobile generators placed by the fence.

Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with Israel.

War without end

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and says the war will not end until that goal is realised and hostages held by the militant group are released. The conflict was caused by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, when about 1,200 people were killed and 240 were captured and taken back to Gaza.

The attack drew a devastating response from Israel, whose bombardment of the enclave has since killed almost 28,000 Palestinians, displaced the vast majority of Gaza's residents and razed large parts of built-up areas.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh. AFP

Mr Blinken is visiting the region to try to push through proposals to halt the fighting in Gaza hammered out by US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Paris last week.

Israel and Hamas have not yet responded officially to the proposals, which seek a truce of up to three months, an exchange of Palestinian detainees and hostages in Gaza, and efforts to allow a significant amount of aid into Gaza.

Hamas, according to sources briefed on contacts with the group, is adamant that any deal must provide a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a timetable for reconstruction, as well as international guarantees that Israel will honour its commitments.

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble after an Israeli strike on Rafah, southern Gaza. AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said “a complete victory [in Gaza] will deal a fatal blow” to Hamas and other Iran-backed militant groups in the region.

Mr Netanyahu, who has faced division within his cabinet and public fury over the fate of the remaining hostages, said Israel “will not accept” demands made by Hamas for an exchange. His Likud party quoted him as saying the terms of any deal “should be similar to the previous agreement”, when some hostages were exchanged for Palestinian detainees during a truce in November.

The pause mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt led to the release of more than 100 hostages in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinians held Israeli jails.

Hamas wants up to 5,000 Palestinians to be freed by Israel in exchange for the return of 132 hostages and remains the group is believed to hold in the enclave.

During his Middle East trip, Mr Blinken also aims to win backing for US plans for a post-war settlement in Gaza, ranging from the reconstruction plan for the devastated enclave to a broader settlement with the establishment of a Palestinian state – which Israel rules out for now – and the normalisation of relations between Arab countries and Israel.