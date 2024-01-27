US forces hit Houthi anti-ship missile targeting Red Sea, Centcom says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US forces struck a Houthi missile that was ready to be launched towards the Red Sea early on Saturday, Central Command said in a statement.

It marks the 10th US-led strike against Houthi missile capabilities as the Iran-backed rebel group continues its attacks on shipping and naval vessels in the southern Red Sea.

Centcom said on X that the strike occurred at 3:45am on Friday.

“US Forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and determined it presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region,” Centcom said.

“US Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels.”

Earlier on Friday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a strike that caused a fire on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

The group says it is targeting ships associated with Israel as a response to the war in Gaza.

U.S. Conducts Self-Defense Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missile



On Jan. 27 at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch. U.S. Forces… pic.twitter.com/UcHqDiyT1I — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 27, 2024

US-led actions against the Houthis in Yemen since January 11

January 11: The US and Britain launch the first air strikes on Houthi military sites across Yemen, pledging to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. They struck radar systems, air defence systems, and storage and launch sites for attack drones, cruise missiles and other rockets, US Central Command said.

January 13: US forces conduct a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.

January 16: US forces destroy four Houthi missile launchers in Yemen. The launchers were considered to be an imminent threat to commercial and US military vessels in the area.

January 17: US military forces strike 14 Houthi missiles that had been primed to fire on commercial and US naval shipping in the Red Sea, Centcom said.

January 18: US fighter jets conduct a fifth strike on Houthi targets, this time hitting two anti-ship missiles that were being prepared for launch towards the Red Sea.

January 19: US forces conduct three “self-defence strikes” against Houthi targets.

January 20: US forces carry out air strikes on a Houthi anti-ship missile ready to be used against commercial vessels and US Navy ships in the Gulf of Aden.

January 22: US and Britain strike eight Houthi targets in Yemen.

January 24: Centcom conduct strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch from Yemen

January 27: Centcom strike a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea