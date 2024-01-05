Blinken arrives in Turkey to kick-start Middle East tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Friday, ahead of a week-long tour of the Middle East.

He is expected to discuss Nato-related issues, including the “final steps” of Turkey's ratification of Sweden's accession to the military alliance, with Turkish officials, as well as other issues like the Israel-Gaza war.

On Saturday, the secretary is expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul before leaving for Greece, where he will discuss support for Ukraine and issues of regional maritime security.

“We don't expect every conversation on this trip to be easy,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Thursday. “There are obviously tough issues facing the region and difficult choices ahead.”

In addition to Turkey and Greece, Mr Blinken will travel to Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the West Bank as he seeks to prevent the region from spiralling into further violence.

The threat of a broader regional conflict appears to have increased this week in the wake of the assassination of Saleh Al Arouri, deputy leader of Hamas, in a strike widely attributed to Israel that occurred in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and twin explosions in Iran that left at least 84 people dead. That attack has since been claimed by ISIS.

“It is in no one’s interest – not in the interest of any country in the region, not in the interest of any country in the world – to see this conflict escalated any further than it already is,” Mr Miller told reporters.

This is Mr Blinken’s fourth trip to the region since October 7, when Hamas militants flooded into southern Israel in an attack that killed 1,200 people and led to Israel declaring war on Hamas. In the nearly three months since, Gaza officials say Israel has killed more than 22,300 people in the densely populated enclave.

Washington has been Israel's biggest ally throughout the war, twice vetoing UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire and sending weapons and ammunition to the Israeli military including a recent shipment that Mr Blinken authorised without congressional approval.

But as the military campaign in Gaza has dragged on, pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to prevent further bloodshed has increased.

Mr Blinken is expected to push Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and to better protect civilians – pleas he has made on his previous trips.