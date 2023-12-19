Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as US says it won't 'dictate timelines' of war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

More than 200 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza, local authorities said on Tuesday after the US confirmed it was not looking to dictate how much longer the war should last.

Ten weeks into the war, which has claimed the lives of thousands in the coastal enclave, Washington expected to press Israel on the next phase of its offensive, with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin meeting the country's leaders in Tel Aviv.

However, the Pentagon chief America's “unshakeable” support for its ally on Monday, insisting that his country would not “dictate timelines or terms”.

As Mr Austin‘s trip came to an end, Israel’s jet fighters and tanks hammered Gaza with relentless strikes and shelling overnight, focusing its fire on the central and southern parts near the Egyptian border.

“More than 200 citizens were killed, most of them children,” Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, quoting local health officials.

It added that “the Israeli bombing operations were concentrated at dawn, on Tuesday, in Rafah and Khan Yunis”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that two more of its soldiers were killed during clashes in northern Gaza on Monday.

This brings the number of soldiers killed since it began its ground operation in the Palestinian enclave to 131.

Health and local sources in Rafah reported that “at least 25 Palestinian civilians were killed, including journalist Adel Zorob, and a number of children and women, in a bombing that targeted three homes”.

With the death of Mr Zourub, the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip rose to 94 since Israel launched its assault on October 7 after the Hamas attacks that killed hundreds of Israelis.

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

Gaza’s Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said Israel’s war has killed 19,453 Palestinians and injured 52,286.

As civilian casualties mount, the UN Security Council is due to vote on Tuesday on a UAE-drafted resolution calling for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities”.

Seen by The National, the new resolution calls for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip for those in need”.

However, the text's fate remains uncertain. The US could abstain and allow the resolution to pass or it could veto the resolution, as it did on December 9 concerning a text that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s ambassador to the UN, has described the situation in Gaza as a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

“Every single day, innocent people in Gaza are struggling desperately for want of food, water, medicine and fuel. Members of the UN Security Council have seen the consequences of this humanitarian catastrophe first-hand and the need for more aid could not be clearer,” Ms Nusseibeh told The National before the vote.

“It underlines the critical importance of stopping hostilities to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and we will continue to aggressively pursue that goal.”

In Gaza, Mr Al Qudra said “hundreds of thousands” of wounded, pregnant women, children and chronically ill people in northern Gaza were without health services amid what he described as “international silence on the crimes of the Israeli forces against hospitals”.