Economic overhaul looms for El Sisi after unprecedented turnout in Egyptian elections

With the elections out of the way, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will now have to turn his attention to the challenges of overhauling an economy that is devastated by record inflation, a depreciating currency and a crippling foreign currency crunch.

Three days of voting closed on Tuesday night. The National Elelection Commission said turnout was “unprecedented” and forecast that it would stand at about 45 per cent when all votes are counted.

There are 67 million registered voters in Egypt, a country of 105 million people. The election's final result will be announced on December 18. Unofficial forecasts published in local media say Mr El Sisi has secured a landslide victory with up to 95 per cent of the vote.

President El Sisi, first elected in 2014, is virtually certain to secure a comfortable win against the three relatively unknown politicians who challenged him. When his win is officially announced, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the 69-year-old will rule Egypt until 2030.

By then, he would have served 16 years in office. Under the constitution, he is not allowed to seek re-election in 2030. The president's ability to run for a third term was secured by constitutional amendments proposed in 2018 by a parliament packed with his supporters.

The changes, adopted in a nationwide referendum in 2019, extended presidential terms from four to six years but kept at two the number of terms a president can serve. A clause added to the constitution, however, disregarded the four years Mr El Sisi served between 2014 and 2018.

A man carries a poster of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the first day of the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. Reuters

The election, Mr El Sisi's third, was a mostly lacklustre affair since it was held as most Egyptians were preoccupied with the Israel-Gaza war next door and the economic crisis that has decimated the poor and the middle class.

With the outcome virtually a foregone conclusion, the focus of Mr El Sisi's campaign was to secure a decent turnout that could be used as a renewed mandate for the president to tackle the nation's economic woes.

But with a majority of Egyptians already struggling to make ends meet in the face of soaring prices, increasing taxes further or hiking up utility charges to help the economy is something that they cannot afford.

This leaves a multibillion rescue package from Egypt's regional and international allies as a highly likely solution to the crisis.

Egypt, for example, needs more than $40 billion in 2024 to service its staggering $165 billion in foreign debt. It will have to devalue its currency for the fourth time since March 2022 to meet the IMF's demand for a genuinely flexible foreign exchange regime, as well as significantly reduce the footprint of the state and the military in the economy, thus allowing the private sector to participate more actively to the economy.

“Egypt is too big to be allowed to fail,” said a senior international banker based in Egypt. “But not allowing it to fail is costing more and more with every passing day,” said the banker, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the topic.