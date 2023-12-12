Jordanian soldier killed by drug smugglers on border with Syria

Infiltrators smuggling drugs from Syria on Tuesday killed a Jordanian soldier in a gunfight with border guards, the army said.

It was the latest violence in a years-long drug war on the kingdom's northern borders.

The military said that "dozens of infiltrators" trying to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics from Syria crossed into the kingdom at dawn, under the cover of fog, and attacked border guards.

Iyad Al Naimi, a corporal, was killed, and another corporal was wounded in the fighting, the army said.

"A number of smugglers were killed and one of them was arrested," its statement said.

It said the military seized a "big volume" of weapons and drugs.

After the incident, army commander Brig Gen Yousef Al Huneiti visited the area and told troops that the military will hit "with an iron fist … whoever tries to undermine the security of the homeland".

The army said last week that its border forces had killed three drug smugglers who had been trying to infiltrate the kingdom from Syria carrying more than 230,000 Captagon pills.

Captagon constitutes the core of drug smuggling from areas in southern Syria under military control into Jordan.

Much of the Captagon is then smuggled out of the kingdom into the Arabian Peninsula.

Jordanian security forces closely monitor the northern part of the country to curb the trade in Captagon and other drugs, which are made mainly in Syria and Lebanon.

The border with Syria has become the main conduit for the trade since Syrian government forces retook the area from rebels in 2018 after a deal between Russia, the US and Israel.

Jordan says pro-Iranian militias in southern Syria and the Syrian military are behind the rise in drug smuggling over the past four years.