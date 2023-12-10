Egyptians vote in presidential election overshadowed by Gaza war and ailing economy

Egyptians began casting their votes on Sunday in a presidential election overshadowed by the Gaza war and a crushing economic crisis.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, running against three relatively unknown candidates, is considered certain to win a third term that, barring unforeseen circumstances, would see him in office until 2030, 16 years after he first took the helm of the Arab world's most populous nation.

The election is being held over three days, with polling stations open for 12 hours from 9am. There are more than 60 million eligible voters in Egypt. Egyptians living abroad voted earlier this month, also over three days.

Egyptian women lining up outside a polling station to cast their ballots in the presidential election in downtown Cairo.

Dozens of supporters of Mr El Sisi stood in line waiting to cast ballots at some polling stations in Cairo. Turnout was expected to increase in the afternoon and evening with the vote being held during the working week.

Underlining the lack of a serious challenge, Mr El Sisi, a former army general, did not take part in a televised debate with his three challengers. A senior member of his campaign was sent to debates instead. He has not addressed any campaign rallies but has maintained a high profile in the public eye through dozens of meetings with foreign leaders and dignitaries since the Gaza war began in October.

The election is taking place amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza, bordering Egypt's Sinai Peninsula with many Egyptians expressing anger over the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. About 17,700 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since Israel began bombarding the coastal territory on October 7, according to Palestinian authorities.

The economy has been a major source of alarm for Egyptians, too, with the local currency shedding more than half its value since early 2022 and a persistent foreign currency crunch suppressing imports and hurting many local industries. Inflation is hovering around 35 per cent.

With the result a foregone conclusion, Mr El Sisi's campaign has been focused on empowering supporters, hoping that a decent turnout will serve as a mandate for the president to make hard decisions to overhaul the economy.