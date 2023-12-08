Rockets fired towards Iraq's Green Zone, security officials say

Rockets were fired towards the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, a site that houses the US embassy, early on Friday morning, senior Iraqi security officials told The National.

It was not clear where the rockets landed or whether they caused any damage.

Explosions were heard near the US embassy at about 4am on Friday. An alert called for people to "duck and cover", social media videos showed.

#Iraq #BREAKING: In a new escalation, the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the #US embassy, came under rocket attack at dawn Friday for the first time since Iran-backed Shiite militias resumed attacks against US troops after #Hamas October 7 attack. pic.twitter.com/tyYmJfIc64 — Sinan S. Mahmoud (@sinansm) December 8, 2023

Embassy representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is the first strike on the Green Zone since Iran-backed militias resumed attacks against US troops, following the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7.

US troops stationed at military bases in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 70 attacks since mid-October. They were claimed by an umbrella organisation of Iraqi Shiite groups, although diplomatic missions have so far been spared.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the Green Zone attack.

Reuters contributed to this report