Missiles fired near US destroyer from Houthi-held Yemen, US military says

The US military said two ballistic missiles were fired near the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason after the seizure of a tanker off the coast of Yemen.

“Two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of the USS Mason and the Central Park. The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately 10 nautical miles (18.5km) from the ships,” US Central Command said on social media platform X.

It said the USS Mason, which is part of the Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, was concluding its response to the Central Park distress call.

No damage or injuries were reported from either vessel.

On Nov. 26, the USS MASON (DDG 87), with allied ships from our coalition counter-piracy task force (TF 151), and associated aircraft responded to a distress call from the M/V CENTRAL PARK, a commercial vessel, that they were under attack by an unknown entity.

This came after attackers seized and later released the Liberian-flagged Central Park, linked to Israel, off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said.

Yemen's internationally recognised government blamed Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for the attack, which followed at least two other recent maritime attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

The vessel, managed by Zodiac Maritime, was seized in the Gulf of Aden, said the company, the US and British military and private intelligence firm Ambrey.

The Pentagon told AP that the vessel was “safe”, without saying what happened to the attackers.

American forces aboard the USS Mason responded to the distress call from the Central Park, two US defence officials said on the condition of anonymity.

Early on Monday morning, Zodiac said the vessel carrying phosphoric acid and its crew of 22 sailors from Bulgaria, Georgia, India, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam were “unharmed.”

“We would like to thank the coalition forces who responded quickly, protecting assets in the area and upholding international maritime law,” the company said.

It gave no details on how the attackers left the vessel and did not identify them.

Zodiac described the vessel as being owned by Clumvez Shipping, though other records directly linked Zodiac as the owner.

London-based Zodiac Maritime is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.

UK corporate records listed two men with the last name Ofer as a current and former director of Clumvez Shipping, including Daniel Guy Ofer, who is also a director at Zodiac Maritime.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, since 2014, did not comment on the seizure.

Yemen's internationally recognised government, based in Aden, said: “The Yemeni government has renewed its denunciation of the acts of maritime piracy carried out by the terrorist Houthi militias with the support of the Iranian regime, the most recent of which was the hijacking of the Central Park.”