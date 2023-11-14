Jordan's King Abdullah says Israeli approach won't bring its people security

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah II has said that the "security solutions" Israel is pursuing will not result in safety for its citizens, amid mounting Palestinian casualties in Gaza.

In an article published by The Washington Post on Tuesday, the king repeated his call for an end to the war in Gaza to be followed by the pursuit of a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem.

"Israelis cannot continue their lives as usual, expecting security solutions alone to ensure their safety, while Palestinians live in misery and injustice," King Abdullah wrote.

The king has been highly critical of the Israeli operation in Gaza, launched nearly five weeks ago in response to a Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Jordan and Israel, US allies and two of the three top recipients of American aid, signed a peace treaty in 1994.

The two countries co-operate in security and have $150 million in bilateral trade.

A large part of Jordan's 10 million population are of Palestinian origin, descendants who fled Israel's creation in 1948, and the expansion of Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.

The king said the Israeli leadership is unwilling to make peace with the Palestinians on the basis of the two-state solution, and thus will be unable "to provide its people the security they need".

He predicted that if "the status quo continues … extremism, vengeance and persecution will deepen not only in the region but also around the world".

On Monday King Abdullah told officials that Israeli conduct in Gaza and the West Bank could spread the conflict beyond Palestine.