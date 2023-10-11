Israel-Gaza violence could spiral out of control, Arab League chief says

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned on Wednesday that the violence that has killed thousands in Israel and Gaza could spiral out of control, and expressed “total and outright rejection” of harming civilians on both sides.

Mr Aboul Gheit strongly condemned Israel's relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the surprise deadly incursion by militants into Israel at the weekend, but used equally strong language to renounce violence against civilians.

“I reject completely and outright any violence against civilians,” the Arab League chief said at an emergency meeting in Cairo of the bloc's foreign ministers, requested by Palestine.

“Killing and terrorising non-combatants is unacceptable as a means to realise a noble political aim like independence.”

Militants from Palestinian group Hamas, which rules Gaza, invaded Israel on October 7 and killed more than 1,200 civilians, including children, taking scores hostage.

“We fear consequences of a major magnitude … the revenge that is being exacted on Gaza is unacceptable, and killing civilians and terrorising people is not acceptable as a method for self-liberation,” said the Arab League chief.

He added that the current escalation was due to the “apartheid” that Palestinians experience daily and that the “government of occupation oppresses the Palestinians and allowed for the language of hatred to take over”.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki also addressed the Arab ministers.

“What is happening in Gaza is genocide and population displacement,” he said. He also demanded “an end to the aggression and ensuring the entry of basic needs” for Gaza's 2.3 million people.

“Our people are facing a war of extermination by Israel.”

Israel's artillery shelling and air strikes in Gaza, the intensity of which are unprecedented, have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians so far in retaliation for Hamas's incursion.

The October 7 attack is widely recognised as Israel's bloodiest day since Egyptian and Syrian troops launched a surprise offensive against Israel 50 years ago.

The Arab foreign ministers' meeting was held amid an outpouring of sympathy for Israel in the West as well as strong condemnation of Hamas and its allies for killing and taking civilians hostage.

Countries like Egypt and Jordan – both of which have peace treaties with Israel – have called for an end to the violence as well as reiterated calls for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They have also blamed the policies of Israel's right-wing government for igniting the latest violence.