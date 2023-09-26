Dozens dead as Kurdish-led forces clash with Syrian government loyalists

Fighters loyal to the Syrian government have clashed with Kurdish-led forces in a mainly Arab district of eastern Syria, leaving 25 people dead in two days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who are backed by Washington, said they had "driven out the regime gunmen who had infiltrated the Dheiban area" of Deir Ezzor province in clashes that erupted on Monday.

US-backed Kurdish-led forces imposed a curfew on Monday night after clashes started again in eastern Syria, where their fighters had battled for weeks with rival Arab militiamen, Syrian media and activists reported.

The reports say the Syrian Democratic Forces imposed the open-ended measure in several towns in Deir el-Zour province, including the town of Ziban, close to the Iraqi border where the Americans are based.

Hundreds of US troops have been there since 2015 to help in the fight against ISIS.

The oil-rich province is home to Syria’s largest oilfields.