Morocco to spend $11.7 billion on post-earthquake reconstruction

Morocco plans to spend 120 billion dirhams ($11.7 billion) in a post-earthquake reconstruction programme over the next five years, the Royal Palace said on Wednesday.

The plan would target 4.2 million people in the worst hit provinces, where tens of thousands of buildings have been damaged or destroyed. By one estimate, at least one million people have been directly impacted by the earthquake that killed 3,000 and injured 5,000.

The announcement follows the news that the IMF and World Bank plan to hold a meeting in Marrakesh on October 9, as scheduled before the disaster, but it will now focus on reconstruction efforts.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President Ajay Banga and Moroccan Economy Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said they would make some changes to their meeting plans to adapt content "to the circumstances," of the disaster.

Mohammed VI said last week that the country would “conduct the reconstruction process in harmony with the region's heritage and with respect for its specific architectural features.”

- This is a developing story ...