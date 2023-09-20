Israeli army kills six Palestinians in West Bank and Gaza

Six people have been killed by Israeli fire across the occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza strip since Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Four of the dead were killed during a raid on Jenin refugee camp, the ministry said on Wednesday morning.

Two others were killed in Jericho and in the Gaza Strip, where a man was shot dead along the border fence with Israel.

Zaghram Al Akars, 19, was shot in the head during a raid on the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, while Atta Yasser Muta, 25, died on Wednesday morning of wounds sustained in the Jenin raid.

Dozens of others were wounded in Jenin, the refugee camp that was partially destroyed in July, when Israel carried out its largest raid there in two decades.

Thirteen Palestinians, including several children, were killed in that raid, which left several parts of the camp reduced to rubble.

The Israeli army confirmed that troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone had struck the main refugee camp.

Palestinian President Abbas visits Jenin following deadly Israeli raid Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Jenin following a recent Israeli raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters

The camp has suffered the highest death toll in the Palestinian territories this year, which has surpassed last year's record fatalities since the Second Intifada.

“The ongoing Israeli aggression against our people in Gaza, Jenin and other Palestinian cities will bring violence and escalation to the entire region,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister.

It comes as tensions mount in the blockaded Gaza Strip, where youths have been staging protests on the border with Israel for several days.

Youssef Radwan, 25, was shot in the neck and died at the border, Gaza health officials confirmed.

He is the first person to be killed by Israeli fire in Gaza in several months.

Israel claimed it fired at “rioters” on the border who had detonated explosive devices. It later said it was closing the border following the incident.

At least 236 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in incidents linked to the conflict.

The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

Israel's right-wing government has pledged to crack down on Palestinian attacks, and members of the cabinet have also encouraged settler attacks on Palestinian communities, further inflaming tensions.