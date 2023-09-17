High-rise building on fire in Khartoum as conflict intensifies

An 18-story building in the centre of Khartoum was engulfed in flames on Sunday as fighting intensified between the army and a rival paramilitary group in the Sudanese capital.

Images posted online showed the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower on fire as fighting centred on the armed forces' headquarters in the heart of Khartoum, with fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) trying to seize the part of the sprawling complex that remains under army control.

Battles were taking place near to where army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan was stranded for about four months before he was able to slip out last month and leave the capital. He has since been based in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, visiting Egypt, Qatar, Eritrea, South Sudan and Uganda recently.

Gen Al Burhan's one-time deputy and ally, RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, last week threatened to march on Port Sudan. He claimed his fighters were in near total control of the entire Nile-side capital and challenged the army chief's legitimacy as the country's leader.

The latest fighting in Khartoum, which was continuing on Sunday, left three key landmark towers gutted by fire. The buildings in the Al Mugran district of Khartoum belong to the Justice Ministry, oil companies and the state authority for measurements.

It was not immediately clear how they caught fire but the fighting over the nearby armed forces' headquarters involved artillery shelling and air strikes. There has been no word from the army or the RSF on the fires.

The fighting in Sudan boils down to a struggle for political and military supremacy between Gen Al Burhan and Gen Dagalo, who in 2021 staged a joint military coup that toppled the civilian-led government, derailing Sudan's democratic transition and plunging the vast Afro-Arab nation into a political and security crisis.

The conflict has created a massive humanitarian crisis, forcing more than five million of Sudan's 48 million people to flee their homes. More than one million of those sought refuge in neighbouring nations.

There are no reliable estimates for the number of people killed so far but it is widely thought to be in the thousands.