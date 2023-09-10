Families sleep on Morocco's streets for second night after earthquake

Follow the latest updates on the Moroccan earthquake here

Families in Marrakesh huddled outdoors in the early hours of Sunday, having spent a second night on the streets after Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than half a century left many fearing their homes were no longer safe to return to.

Uncertainty gripped many in Marrakesh, around 70 kilometres north-east of the epicentre, as they worried the quake that has killed more than 2,000 people may have damaged their homes, or that an aftershock could cause further destruction in the coming hours.

The death toll is expected to rise considerably because many of the casualties are in a critical condition, while emergency services are struggling to reach some of the remote mountainous villages which are the worst affected. The army has been deployed to assist emergency services.

The vast majority of the casualties are near the epicentre in Al Haouz province, where one village, Tafeghaghte, is said to have been completely destroyed.

Foreign aid has also been rushed into the country, with Algeria opening its airspace for the first time in two years, to facilitate flights carrying assistance. France, the US, Spain, Britain and Germany said on Saturday that they were preparing emergency assistance.

In the region, Jordan said on Sunday that it too would be sending aid flights, while the UAE said it would deliver aid through a number of channels, including an air corridor, President Sheikh Mohamed said. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said UAE emergency services would also lend support.

Israel, meanwhile, offered assistance, saying nearly 500 of its citizens were in Morocco at the time of the earthquake. Turkey, which suffered an earthquake in February that killed over 50,000 people, said its emergency services were ready to assist the recovery effort.

Tunisia and Kuwait have also offered assistance.

Economic impact

Experts from the US Geological Survey said on Saturday the damage could erase around two per cent of the country's GDP.

Since Friday's quake, Morocco's worst since 1960, Mouhamad Ayat Elhaj, 51, has slept on the streets with his family nearby in the city's historic old town after finding signs of damage to his home, including cracks in the walls.

“I cannot sleep there. I am asking the authorities to help me and bring in an expert to assess whether it is possible for me to return to the house or not. If there is a risk, I will not return to the house,” he told Reuters.

Across parts of Morocco, people spent the night outdoors on Friday after the earthquake hit the country. By Saturday, the number of people killed had risen to 2,012 and another 2,059 were injured, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Parts of Marrakesh’s old city, a popular attraction for domestic and foreign tourists, were damaged in the earthquake. On Saturday, people were walking through the ancient city taking photos of the damage, while others gathered to sleep in the main square.

Noureddine Lahbabi, a retired 68-year-old with four children, said that the damage caused to people’s homes was distressing as he, too, prepared to sleep outside for a second night.

“It’s a painful experience. When this happens to your brother or sister, it’s really painful,” he said.

Mohamed Aithadi, a Moroccan-American, was surveying the damage to a mosque near his mother's home in the old city on Saturday. He said he had been in the main square when the earthquake struck, and on Saturday urged Moroccans to take care of those most vulnerable.

“I am very sure that our people, our Moroccan people and our Moroccan community can get together and get through this safely and peacefully,” he said.

Away from the old city, families were sleeping in open spaces and along roads. Eleven-year-old Jowra, speaking alongside her father, said she felt uneasy at having to sleep near strangers.