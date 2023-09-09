At least 296 dead after powerful earthquake strikes Morocco

An earthquake in Morocco's High Atlas mountains has killed nearly 300 people, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The deaths were in Marrakesh and in areas to the south. The tremor toppled buildings and sent people fleeing their homes in several cities late on Friday. More than 150 have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of Al Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant,” the ministry said.

A map released by the United States Geological Survey shows the epicentre of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday. USGS / EPA

Residents of Marrakesh, the nearest major city to the epicentre, said some buildings had collapsed in the old city, a Unesco World Heritage site, and local television showed pictures of a fallen mosque minaret with rubble lying on smashed cars.

Fatma Ezzahra Bouraym, a 22-year-old resident of Casablanca, told The National that the quake could be felt across Morocco.

"We are hearing news that there are multiple casualties in Marrakesh and nearby areas," she said.

"No one is spending the night inside tonight, we are frightened."

The magnitude 6.8 quake's epicentre was at a depth of 18.5km and occurred in the Atlas Mountains about 72km south-west of Marrakesh at just after 11pm local time, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Images on social media showed panicking crowds as the ancient city shook. Local media reported that some people had been trapped under rubble, but The National could not confirm this.

An unnamed local official told Reuters that dozens of people had been killed, especially in mountainous areas that were hard to reach.

Unverified videos shared online showed buildings shaking and people running out and congregating outside. Other videos showed rubble in the streets and damage to buildings.

Yassine Al Malsi from Agadir, a tourist city on Morocco's southern Atlantic coast, told The National that the earthquake coincided with a music festival and that many people were out at Al Amal Square, where Lebanese singer Najwa Karam was supposed to have a concert.

“Several buildings were damaged but local authorities only reported two deaths in Agadir so far,” Mr Al Malsi said.

“The hardest hit regions are small villages on the outskirts of Marrakesh… Buildings there are very fragile and many houses are old and made of clay."

He added that rescuers are finding it difficult to reach those areas due to bad roads, obscured by darkness.

“The more time they take in reaching affected areas, the more casualties we have," he said.

USGS's Pager system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued an orange alert for economic losses, estimating significant damage is likely, and a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, indicating some casualties are possible.

USGS said that "the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking".

Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes in its northern region because of its position between the African and Eurasian plates.

In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in north-eastern Morocco.

The 1980, the 7.3-magnitude El Asnam earthquake in neighbouring Algeria was one of the largest and most destructive earthquakes in recent history. It killed 2,500 people and left at least 300,000 homeless.

Agencies contributed to this report.