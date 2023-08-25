Palestinians wounded as Israeli forces assault worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Several Palestinians were wounded in a crackdown by Israeli forces at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, during Friday prayers.

About 50,000 worshippers went to the mosque to pray, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said, despite Israeli military presence at the gates and entrances of Jerusalem's Old City.

Al Aqsa Mosque compound is a site considered holy by Muslims, Jews and Christians and is a focal point of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Israeli forces “stopped the worshippers, checked their identity cards, and assaulted them, injuring a number of them”, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

A video shared by Jerusalem-based outlet Al Qastal showed Israeli forces beating Palestinians in what appears to be the vicinity of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Read more Israel raids 20 homes in search for suspected Huwara gunman

Among the wounded was an elderly woman. Footage showed her receiving medical attention at the site before being transported on a stretcher for further treatment.

Rawhi Fattouh, president of the Palestinian National Council, said the Israeli actions were a “violation of freedom of worship”.

Also on Friday, dozens of Palestinians were injured during anti-occupation demonstrations in the northern West Bank cities of Nablus and Qalqilya, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Militant group Hamas threatened Israel with an “unprecedented defeat”.

“We are prepared for a comprehensive war and we are in closed-room discussions with all the relevant parties of the resistance,” deputy head of the group Saleh Al Arouri said.

Tensions have soared in the West Bank and violence has led to the highest number of casualties among Palestinians and Israelis since 2005.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed so far this year and almost 30 Israelis, the UN has said.