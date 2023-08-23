US Gen Kurilla visits ISIS-linked families in Syria’s Al Hol and Al Roj camps

The US Central Command has confirmed its leader Gen Michael "Erik" Kurilla travelled to Syria where he visited the Al Hol and Al Roj displacement camps housing tens of thousands of people with suspected links to ISIS.

Centcom issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the visits this week involved Gen Kurilla meeting camp administrators, as well as residents.

It said the purpose was to "observe first-hand the current humanitarian conditions, continued improvements in camp security and repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts to return residents to their countries of origin”.

Al Hol holds about 51,000 people, the vast majority of them women and children, including the wives, widows and other family members of ISIS extremists.

Most are Syrians and Iraqis but there are also about 8,000 women and children from 60 other nations who live in a part of the camp known as the Annex. They are generally viewed as the strongest supporters of ISIS among the camp residents.

Gen Michael Kurilla visiting Al Hol in Syria. Photo: US Central Command

"Our continuing multinational effort to repatriate the residents of the camps to their countries of origin not only enhances security and stability in the region but, more importantly, eases this humanitarian challenge," Gen Kurilla said.

"The United States, SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] and the Global Coalition remain focused and committed on the enduring defeat of ISIS while addressing the humanitarian and security challenges at camps in north-east Syria.”

Gen Kurilla also met Kurdish SDF members and discussed the continuing campaign to defeat ISIS and humanitarian efforts in the region.

At Al Hol and Al Roj, both in the north-east of Syria, UN experts have highlighted “dire” conditions and “significant humanitarian hardship”. About two thirds of the camps' population are children.

Tens of thousands of children from an estimated 60 countries are living in dire conditions in the camps in north-eastern Syria. AFP

The Kurdish-led administration in north-east Syria in June announced it would begin the trials of thousands of suspected ISIS foreign members who have been languishing in prisons and camps for years.

The US-backed and Kurdish-led SDF is holding more than 10,000 captured ISIS fighters in about two dozen detention units, including 2,000 foreigners whose home countries have refused to repatriate them.

Authorities in north-eastern Syria have called on the US-led coalition to make clear where it stands on Turkish drone strikes that have killed and wounded dozens of Syrian-Kurdish fighters in the past several months.

The main Syrian-Kurdish armed group is allied with Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984 that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Turkey has declared the PKK a terrorist group.

Agencies contributed to this report