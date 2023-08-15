Egyptian and Syrian foreign ministers discuss Syria normalisation ahead of Cairo meeting

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Syria met on Tuesday to review progress in the push to re-establish relations between Damascus and Arab countries.

Egypt's Sameh Shoukry and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad met before the meeting of a five-nation committee set up by the Arab League to oversee Syria's return to the Arab fold, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Beside Egypt, the liaison committee comprises the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

READ MORE UN envoy persists with Syria peace talks despite stalemates

Separately, Mr Shoukry met Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal ben Farhan, to discuss re-establishing relations with Syria.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Mr Shoukry told Mr Mekdad the committee would "offer a helping hand to the brotherly Syrian people to pull through their predicament”.

The meeting follows the readmission of Syria to the Arab League in May, ending its decade-long isolation from the organisation.

Syria was expelled from the Cairo-based Arab League in 2011 in response to the government's violent suppression of peaceful, anti-regime protests. The pro-democracy demonstrations soon morphed into a civil war in which militants fought government troops and allied militias.

Some Arab countries, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, had supported anti-government rebels until Russian intervention on the government's side in 2015.

On Moscow’s encouragement, Amman and several other Arab capitals moved to improve ties with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. These included lifting restrictions on trade with Syria and resuming diplomatic ties.

Syria's President Bashar Al Assad is demanding funds for support to withstand western sanctions. AFP

The normalisation process was accelerated after a Chinese-brokered detente in March between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Mr Assad’s main regional supporter.

Iran has sent billions of dollars worth of crude oil to Damascus over the past decade and supervised proxy Shiite militias in the country. Iran's military and material support to Damascus have been crucial to the political survival of Mr Al Assad in the civil war.

In May, the Syrian government was readmitted to the Arab League after Mr Mekdad met the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan in Amman.

Those countries vowed to “arrive incrementally to a political solution that ends the suffering of the Syrian people”.

Assad blames Arab countries for chaos

In an interview with Sky News Arabia last week, Mr Al Assad blamed Arab countries he did not name for what he called chaos in Syria, including a booming trafficking industry in the amphetamine known as Captagon, as well as other drugs.

The narcotics are mainly smuggled from areas under Mr Al Assad’s control in southern Syria to Jordan and then to Saudi Arabia. Arab officials say it is a multibillion-dollar-a-year business.

Jordanian officials have made it clear Mr Al Assad’s demands for funds for reconstruction and support to weather western sanctions cannot be met without curbing the flow of drugs.

An article in the Baath newspaper, published on the same day as the interview with Mr Al Assad and broadcast last week, said the Syrian President attended the Arab summit based on “a spirit and promises that were different to what we are hearing today”.

It was a signal that the normalisation may be floundering.

Syrian political commentator Aymen Abdelnour said despite different motives for Arab countries to accommodate Mr Al Assad, none appear to have met his main quest for aid, despite economic collapse in regime areas.

Mr Abdelnour said Syria's Foreign Minister would adopt a more conciliatory tone at the Cairo meeting.

“The regime is bankrupt,” Mr Abdelnour said. “Even its supporters are starting to protest [over] the misappropriation of resources and meagre salaries and food.”

“They are not complaining about lack of freedom or lack of dignity. Nonetheless it is worrying for the regime because it raises tension in its own areas,” he said in reference to Mr Al Assad’s core support areas in the Alawite Mountains on the coast.

“Al Assad wants money,” he said. “He does not want anything else, and he wants to appear in front of his supporters that he is achieving results.”