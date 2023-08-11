Blinken rules out US sanctions relief for Iran after prisoner release

The United States will not provide sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for the release of four Americans who were transferred from Tehran's Evin prison to house arrest, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"In any event, in any respect, Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief," Mr Blinken said after the American were released from prison on Thursday.

He said their transfer to house arrest was "just the beginning of a process that I hope and expect will lead to their return home to the United States".

Iranian state media reported that the prisoners would be released in exchange for $6 billion belonging to Iran which was currently frozen in South Korea, as well as additional funds held in Iraq's Trade Bank.

"In any instance where we would engage in such efforts to bring Americans home from Iran, Iran’s own funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts such that the monies can only be used for humanitarian purposes, which, as you know, is permitted under our sanctions," Mr Blinken said.

"There’s an exemption for humanitarian that’s there from the start."

Businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, were released, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British citizenship. The fourth American citizen's identity has not been made public.

Mr Blinken said he had spoken to them after their release.

"I think they're, needless to say, very happy to be out of prison."

Release of funds

Iranian state news agency Irna said the $6 billion in South Korea "has been changed into euro [from South Korean won) in a bank in Switzerland and is ready to be transferred to an account in Qatar's central bank".

The funds were frozen in September 2019 after the Trump administration pulled sanctions waivers on countries importing Iranian oil.

"Our government has been closely consulting with involved countries such as the United States and Iran to resolve the frozen fund issue and hopes that the issue will be resolved amicably," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Iran's Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, suggested Iranians detained in the US would be freed as part of the exchange for the detained Americans.

"Hopefully, Iranians held hostage by the US will be freed," Mr Jamshidi wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"US prisoners in Iran will leave simultaneously with the irreversible release of our illegally held citizens and the full transfer of illegally held assets in South Korea, similar to the recently freed assets in Iraq," he wrote.