Turkish woman shot at Sweden's honorary consulate in Izmir

Victim works at consulate as a secretary, reports say

Turkish police officers stand guard next to an apartment of US Pastor Andrew Brunson on July 27, 2018 in Izmir. Brunson was moved from jail to house arrest on July 26, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the move was "not enough" -- and Trump doubled down on Thursday. / AFP / DHA / DHA
The National author image
The National
Aug 01, 2023
Powered by automated translation

A Turkish woman was shot and seriously wounded at Sweden's honorary consulate in the western province of Izmir on Tuesday, officials and media said.

The local governor's office said the attack, which took place in the morning in Izmir's Konak district, was carried out by a person with mental health issues.

The police are investigating the incident, it added. The governor's office did not mention the consulate.

READ MORE
Turkey summons nine ambassadors over consulate closures

But broadcaster NTV said the attack took place outside Sweden's honorary consulate. The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the mission, was in critical condition, it added.

Turkish authorities detained the assailant and have launched an investigation into the incident, the governor's office said.

Honorary consulates represent nations' interests abroad but are not run by professional diplomats.

Updated: August 01, 2023, 6:10 PM
TurkeySweden

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Middle East Today

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national