Turkish woman shot at Sweden's honorary consulate in Izmir

A Turkish woman was shot and seriously wounded at Sweden's honorary consulate in the western province of Izmir on Tuesday, officials and media said.

The local governor's office said the attack, which took place in the morning in Izmir's Konak district, was carried out by a person with mental health issues.

The police are investigating the incident, it added. The governor's office did not mention the consulate.

But broadcaster NTV said the attack took place outside Sweden's honorary consulate. The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the mission, was in critical condition, it added.

Turkish authorities detained the assailant and have launched an investigation into the incident, the governor's office said.

Honorary consulates represent nations' interests abroad but are not run by professional diplomats.