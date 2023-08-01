Four Israelis wounded in West Bank settlement shooting

Suspect was shot after incident in occupied territory leaves 40-year-old man in serious condition

Members of the Israeli forces near the covered body of a suspected assailant after an attack in the settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. AFP
Amr Mostafa author image
Amr Mostafa
Aug 01, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Four Israelis have been shot in in the West Bank, in the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim.

The injured include a 40-year-old man in a serious condition.

Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom ambulance service, confirmed details of the incident to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Earlier, the ambulance service said it was treating two men at the scene, close to a shopping mall.

The settlement is around 7km from Jerusalem.

The alleged assailant was been shot, footage from the scene showed.

Fighting in the occupied West Bank intensified early last year when Israel launched near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in the West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The violence has spiked this year, with more than 160 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to an AP tally.

Israel claims most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the raids and others not involved in the violence have also been killed.

At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.

Updated: August 01, 2023, 2:14 PM

