Four Israelis wounded in West Bank settlement shooting

Four Israelis have been shot in in the West Bank, in the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim.

The injured include a 40-year-old man in a serious condition.

Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom ambulance service, confirmed details of the incident to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Update to the shooting by the Maale Adumim Mall

MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospitals 4 victims, including a 40 year old male in serious condition, and 3 in moderate condition, males ages 29, 28 and 37. — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) August 1, 2023

Earlier, the ambulance service said it was treating two men at the scene, close to a shopping mall.

The settlement is around 7km from Jerusalem.

The alleged assailant was been shot, footage from the scene showed.

Fighting in the occupied West Bank intensified early last year when Israel launched near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in the West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The violence has spiked this year, with more than 160 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to an AP tally.

Israel claims most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the raids and others not involved in the violence have also been killed.

At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.