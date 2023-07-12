Iran's Raisi vows deeper ties with Kenya on rare Africa trip

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi received a red-carpet welcome from Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on Wednesday as he began a three-country tour of Africa that Tehran has touted as a “new beginning” in relations with the continent.

Iranian and Kenyan ministers announced the signature of five memorandums of understanding related to information technology, fisheries, livestock products and investment promotion.

The Iranian President arrived in Kenya a day later than scheduled, but no reason for the delay was given.

Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a “great platform for Iranian products”, he told journalists in a briefing in Nairobi, hinting at close trade ties.

“None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade,” he said.

President Raisi has turned to Latin America and Africa in the hope of shoring up foreign alliances amid crippling US sanctions which were reimposed in 2018 after Washington withdrew from a negotiated nuclear deal.

Tehran is also under scrutiny from Western countries for issues such as its weapon supplies to Russia, the stalled nuclear talks and its crackdown on anti-regime protesters last autumn.

President Raisi described his trip to Kenya as a “turning point” in relations, while Mr Ruto said Tehran is a “critical strategic partner” for his nation.

Iran plans to set up a manufacturing plant for Iranian vehicles in Kenya's port city of Mombasa, the Kenyan president said.

Mr Raisi embarked on a tour of Latin America last month, which included Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, in attempts to bolster political and economic ties with countries also under US sanctions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the trip, the first of an Iranian leader to Africa in more than a decade, will see trade with the continent rise to $2 billion this year.

President Raisi will leave Kenya for Uganda, before travelling to Zimbabwe, which is also under US sanctions.

Iran has made several major rapprochements this year, most significantly with Saudi Arabia, rekindling ties with Riyadh in March after a seven-year rift.

It has looked at closer ties with Algeria, with Mr Raisi meeting Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in Tehran at the weekend, as well as Egypt and Morocco.